Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Lowered by Analyst

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Proto Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17,263.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.