Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DENN. CL King boosted their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 191.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

