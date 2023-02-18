Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avnet in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

AVT opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Avnet by 84.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 11.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

