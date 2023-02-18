Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $158.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

