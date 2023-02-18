QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $107.00 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. QUASA has a total market cap of $107.00 million and approximately $121,473.18 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139384 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,752.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

