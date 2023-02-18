QUASA (QUA) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $106.68 million and $119,867.36 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00215639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139384 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,752.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

