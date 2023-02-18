QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.02 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. QUASA has a market cap of $107.02 million and approximately $120,818.94 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00216558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,597.76 or 0.99995363 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139384 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,752.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

