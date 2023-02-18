Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

