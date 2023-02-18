Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $718,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 30,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.