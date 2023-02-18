Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

