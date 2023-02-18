Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

