Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.59 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.00 and a 200 day moving average of $526.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.