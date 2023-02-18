Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $158.59 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $205.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

