Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $2.08 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $101.60 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00008424 BTC on major exchanges.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
