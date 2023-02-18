Rally 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $54.59 million and $4.49 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00423156 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.72 or 0.28030623 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,667,972,688 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

