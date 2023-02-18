RAMP Price Tops $0.0854 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $12,477.47 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

