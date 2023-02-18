RAMP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.51 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and $22,240.72 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

