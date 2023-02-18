Raymond James Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSDF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

