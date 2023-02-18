Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $62,358.38 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $62,358.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,417.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $91,600.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18.
Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
