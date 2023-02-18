Reef (REEF) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $77.38 million and $46.85 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00422374 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.65 or 0.27978795 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,506,187,307 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

