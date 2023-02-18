Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Down 7.2%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 247,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 561,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 95.41% and a negative net margin of 448.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

About Rekor Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.