Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Down 7.2%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 247,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 561,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Rekor Systems Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 95.41% and a negative net margin of 448.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)
