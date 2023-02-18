Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.70

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $30.83. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 191,005 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

