Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65-14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.89.

Republic Services stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $40,854,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

