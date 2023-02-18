Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65-14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.89.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $40,854,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

