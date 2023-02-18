Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $113.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Request has a total market cap of $113.55 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00216955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,569.83 or 0.99999768 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11323933 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,550,302.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

