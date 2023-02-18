Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veru Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Veru Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VERU opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Veru has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 412.01%.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veru by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Veru by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Veru by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

