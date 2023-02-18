Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$178.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$177.12. The stock has a market cap of C$34.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.18. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at C$31,855,980. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,338,049.75. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,432 shares of company stock worth $7,401,205.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.