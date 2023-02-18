Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

