Reunion Neuroscience’s (REUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reunion Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REUN. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.