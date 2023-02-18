Revain (REV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.32 Million

Revain (REV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $58.32 million and $311,008.57 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00423312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,924.58 or 0.28040956 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.