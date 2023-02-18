Reviewing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Dividends

Profitability

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.32% 2.02% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Plaza Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.24 -$64.76 million ($9.65) -1.21 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.65 5.60

Plaza Retail REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plaza Retail REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS consist of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About Plaza Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

