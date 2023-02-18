Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Holdings Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 155,063 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.