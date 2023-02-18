RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13), reports. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 3,805,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $155.39.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

