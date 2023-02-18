RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13), reports. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%.
RingCentral Price Performance
RNG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 3,805,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $155.39.
Insider Transactions at RingCentral
In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Stories
