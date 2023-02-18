Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $5,790.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.80) to GBX 5,790 ($70.28) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

