Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $15,900.64 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00216319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,668.87 or 1.00056652 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00233515 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,210.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.