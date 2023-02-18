Robert W. Stallings Purchases 3,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,735,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

