Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $364.97 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,827.68 or 0.07397140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $364.97 million and $4.16 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,691 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,823.56812699 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $7,676,478.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

