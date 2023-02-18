Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

