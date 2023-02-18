Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Roku Stock Performance
Roku stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Roku
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.04.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
