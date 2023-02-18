Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day moving average of $330.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

