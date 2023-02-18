Roth Mkm Increases Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Price Target to $15.00

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

REVB opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.