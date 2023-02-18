Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €85.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.56 and a 200-day moving average of €43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52 week high of €103.65 ($111.45).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

