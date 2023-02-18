Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAE by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.