Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$37.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.
CAE Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
CAE Company Profile
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.