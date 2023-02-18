Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.22 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

