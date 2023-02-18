Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 540 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLEN. AlphaValue cut Glencore to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 543.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.46.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

