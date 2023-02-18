Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Insider Activity

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

