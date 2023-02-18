Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.87 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

