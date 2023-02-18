Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Primerica worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $170.66 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.