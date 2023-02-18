Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.44 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

