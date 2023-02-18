Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.51 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68,950 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

