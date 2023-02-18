Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.10 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

