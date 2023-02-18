Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.34 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $42,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.
Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.
